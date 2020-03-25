Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 305,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13,924.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,540,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486,288 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,506,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 196.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,835,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,098 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,241,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,488 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

