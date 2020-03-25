Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVON. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,475 ($32.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23. Avon Rubber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($38.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,529.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,104.54.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total value of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Insiders purchased 18 shares of company stock valued at $45,372 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

