Axa Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,843 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

C opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

