Axa Has $44.51 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Axa trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,658 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.40% of PagSeguro Digital worth $44,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

