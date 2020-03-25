Axa Has $56.04 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

