Axa Has $71.84 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 443,562 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 1.23% of Globus Medical worth $71,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.