Axa Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Axa boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

