Axa Sells 14,476 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Axa cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.48% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $41,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

