Axa Sells 245,331 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,331 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TD opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

