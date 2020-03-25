Axa Sells 2,498 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Axa lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $52,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.96. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

