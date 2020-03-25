Axa Sells 5,690 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Axa lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

