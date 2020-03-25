Axa Sells 79,195 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axa lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,195 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $43,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,793,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $19,837,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

