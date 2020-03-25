Axa Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Axa lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $206.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.82. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

