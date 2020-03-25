Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 19,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,706,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

