Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. 41,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,783. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,345.00, a PEG ratio of 2,536.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

