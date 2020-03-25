Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 574,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 3.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

