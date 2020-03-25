B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

FUN opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.07%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

