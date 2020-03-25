B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of SIX opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $662,572.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

