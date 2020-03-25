B. Riley Comments on EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ECC opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 0.64.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner purchased 536,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,417,068.75. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.59%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is 179.10%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

