B. Riley Comments on Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCFT. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.55. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

