B. Riley Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $35.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 3,181,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

