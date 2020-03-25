B. Riley Lowers Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $15.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of STL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 3,737,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,142. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

