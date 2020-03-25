B. Riley Weighs in on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $124.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.78%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,802.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 152,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

