Baader Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($121.96).

ZO1 traded down €20.20 ($23.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.60 ($111.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market cap of $827.59 million and a P/E ratio of -96.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

