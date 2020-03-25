Baader Bank Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.21 ($32.81).

Shares of ETR JEN traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.20 ($16.51). The stock had a trading volume of 502,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.27. The firm has a market cap of $809.92 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €14.70 ($17.09) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

