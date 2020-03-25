Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 600 ($7.89).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 366 ($4.81) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

