BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 695.20 ($9.14).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

LON BA traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 523.60 ($6.89). 11,944,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 593.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

