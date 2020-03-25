Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Co

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

