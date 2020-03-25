Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,640 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

BABA stock opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

