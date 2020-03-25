Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 75,414 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,414 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

