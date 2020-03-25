Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,177 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Gartner worth $33,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

