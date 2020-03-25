Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

