Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

