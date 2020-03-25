Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

