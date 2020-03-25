Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $33.34 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Verisign worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,242,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $193.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

