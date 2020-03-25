Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $39.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

