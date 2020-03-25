Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

