Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466,870 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of D. R. Horton worth $41,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

