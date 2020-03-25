Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $31.97 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

