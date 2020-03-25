Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 263,377 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

