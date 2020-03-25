Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 265,484 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:IDV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.