Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 337,368 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,760,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 48.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

NYSE:AYX opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

