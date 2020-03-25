Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mondelez International by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,049,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

