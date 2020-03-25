Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

LOW opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.