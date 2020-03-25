Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Mercury Systems worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

MRCY stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

