Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,029 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Watsco worth $40,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 262.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Watsco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $172.61. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.27 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

