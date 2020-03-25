Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of ADI opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

