Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,596 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Arista Networks worth $43,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.80.

ANET stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average is $213.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.