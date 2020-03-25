Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

