Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €3.30 ($3.84) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.37 ($7.41) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.08 ($5.91).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.